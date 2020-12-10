Living on the edge

Sometime in the mid of September, as Autumn winds began to lightly blow against the trees, it almost seemed like Pakistan dodged a bullet—a bullet that hit many a countries fast; leading to a mass breakout of the coronavirus and resultant fatalities. Across Pakistan, masks had already come off and lockdowns relaxed. Then came the second wave.

Evidently, SOPs and precautionary behaviours have not returned with the same intensity as the last time which may allude to lockdown and work-from-home fatigue but which the population may very well come to regret. Though national daily covid cases are lower than the peak in June, they are climbing rapidly. Positivity rate reached 10 percent over the last few days and in many urban centers, it is alarmingly high, with Karachi crossing 21 percent.

Two surveys: Gallup Pakistan and D&B Pakistan’s collaborative survey (read the earlier piece on the subject: “Hello to the other side”, Oct 15, 2020) and SBP’s Consumer Confidence Survey both showed Pakistani folks were moving towards optimism—both in their current and future expectations. Both surveys showed that while people were still pessimistic (see graphs for the metrics), the pessimism itself had fallen since May-Aug period when covid-19 was running amok. This was September.

The former survey looked at consumer confidence from the perspective of the country’s economic climate, unemployment, household savings and household financial stability. It found that consumers actually turning optimistic when it came to their own incomes. In fact, 50 percent of the respondents –a big share—said that household financial situation will improve in the future while 30 percent were expecting their income levels to increase in the next six months. Again, this was September.

With covid-19 making a strong comeback this month, the fourth wave of the survey will likely deliver different findings. The SBP’s survey already does. The latest wave that was recorded for Nov-20 shows current, expected and future consumer confidence plummeting once again, similar to the Jul-20 period when covid cases were at their very peak.

Over the past few months, the government has worked on taming the overwhelming affects of the virus, on people and the economy—with the successful implementation of the Ehsaas program, subsidized financing for SMEs and households, while managing a lower interest rate to keep control on inflation. But these measures will not have any long-lasting effects and are merely temporary band-aids. Without substantively controlling the vicious spread of the virus, burdening the once-again-crumbling private and public healthcare system, any economic recovery achieved over the past few months will get derailed—and fast.