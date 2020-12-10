M-wallets: back to growth

After enduring the lockdown quarter, the digital financial services are letting loose. Or at least that’s what the latest quarterly statistics on branchless banking (BB), as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan, are telling. For the Jul-Sep quarter, there is strong growth visible across key indicators. This is a reversal from the peak-Covid quarter (Apr-Jun) when there was a subpar BB showing.

First, there is an 11 percent quarterly growth in total number of BB accounts or mobile wallets (m-wallets), which stood at 58.1 million as of September end. More important, there is a higher, 17 percent growth in the number of active accounts, which reached 31.1 million by September close. This is different from the corona quarter when active accounts shed 1 million or 4 percent of the pie between March and June.

In addition, the share of “active accounts” in total accounts increased in the Jul-Sep quarter to 54 percent, which is higher than 51 percent activity seen in the lockdown-affected quarter. However, activity is yet to rise to pre-crisis quarterly level of 57 percent in Jan-Mar. (SBP previously defined active accounts as those either opened in past 180 days or performed at least one transaction in past 180 days).

Also encouraging is the double-digit expansion in transactions. The number of transactions had grown by 16 percent over previous quarter to reach 462 million in Jul-Sep. (In the peak pandemic period, the quarterly growth in transaction volume was negative 2.5 percent). Also, the value of transactions had increased by a higher 28 percent over last quarter to clock Rs1.9 trillion in Jul-Sep. (The quarterly growth in transaction value was 10 percent in the Apr-Jun period).

It may or may not be a signal of economic recovery at the bottom, but the average transaction size in the BB segment had grown by 9 percent over previous quarter to reach Rs4,154 in the Jul-Sep period. Deposits have also shown a similar growth, nearing Rs42 billion as of September end. There is also an uptick in the number of active agents to 191,035, even as average daily transactions saw double-digit growth to reach 5.1 million in the quarter under review.

Given that the Jul-Sep indicators have also shown voluminous “yearly” growth; it looks so far so good! But what might happen if restrictions return? Experience from the peak pandemic period suggests that the BB segment is resilient enough to withstand the economic shock, even if the supply-side seems unable to capitalize on such opportunities in disguise to scale up its product offerings and service levels.