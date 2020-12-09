PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed US President-elect Joe Biden's announcement of a crackdown against corruption and money laundering globally.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the premier welcomed Biden's declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money. "Developing countries are being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens," the PM tweeted.

Biden and his top advisors have made the fight against dirty money one of their early priorities and are expected to make a crackdown on illicit finance both at home in the United States and abroad a centerpiece of his administration, Foreign Policy reported.

“I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies,” Foreign Affairs quoted Biden.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s pick for national security advisor said that one of his chief goals was to hold systems of authoritarian capitalism accountable for greater transparency and participation in a rules-based system.