Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance (MoF) has submitted Phase-I of subsidies rationalization plan to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, aimed at reducing "unnecessary" financial burden on the national exchequer, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, Prime Minister, Imran Khan while reviewing a presentation by the "think tank" in the Finance Division on July 18, 2020, approved creation of a "Subsidies Cell" in the Finance Division with the direction to carefully examine all types of subsidies -implicit or explicit, direct or indirect, budgeted or unbudgeted, recognized or unrecognized - with a view to assessing their desirability and recommend rationalization, wherever required.

Accordingly, the Cell was created and Dr Waqar Masood Khan, a former Finance Secretary, was appointed to head the subsidies cell. The Cell has undertaken an extensive exercise to point out the subsidies in a variety of economic activities and assessed their financial burden on the exchequer. These include power (electricity), gas, food, petroleum, fertilizer, grants-in-aid, loans, guarantees provided to and investments made in State Owned Enterprise (SOEs), treasury single-account, cash transfers, and National Savings.

The assessment carried out by the Subsidies Cell has indicated that there are subsides amounting to around Rs.2 trillion annually, which constitute 4.5% of GDP and 58% of current budget (excluding interest payments). On the other hand, it has been contended that there is an immense amount of past investments, loans, guarantees, and uncovered borrowings which pose actual and potential loss to the exchequer for lack of adequate returns or possible losses to be booked in not too distant a future. This stock is estimated by the Subsidies Cell at Rs.5.2 trillion as of June 30, 2020, which equals 24% of domestic debt.

The Prime Minister while reviewing the work of the Subsidies Cell has been consistently underlying the principle that the subsidies are meant for the poor and therefore, should be targeted and restricted to only such people. All subsidies failing to meet this principle should be redirected for uses that would ameliorate the standard of living of the poor.

The Cell also examined the desirability and targeting of such subsidies and has made recommendations for rationalization based on an "Action Plan" together with timelines, potential savings and reduction of budgetary outlays. A phased approach has been adopted covering initially in the phase-I the subsidies provided to power (electricity), food and national savings.

The Action Plan was presented to the Prime Minister on 21st September 2020. Adviser, Finance has advised that this plan may be brought before the ECC. The "Think Tank" in its meeting held on October 20, 2020 also adopted the plan.

The proposed policy, action plan, timeline and projected savings are as follows: (i) Subsidy on electricity to be given to low income consumers through Ehsaas programme, for which pilot project will be initiated in Islamabad ;(ii) subsidy to the industries should be targeted through elimination of industrial support package of Rs 3 / kWh from July 1, 2021 and suitably reducing burden on cross-subsidies on industries and settlement of arrears. Calculation of arrears and settlement of claims will be finalised up to June 30, 2020. With this step, an amount of Rs 75 billion be saved; (iii) for target subsidies and fiscal burden sharing, provinces will be requested for 50:50 per cent sharing from July 1, 2021, which will save Rs 45 billion;(v) implementation on electricity pricing agreements (2018) reached with AJ&K through Nepra, which will save Rs 15 billion flow;(v) recovery ratio to be improved in merged districts of KP(ex-Fata) which will reduce flow of Rs 12 billion;(vi) adoption of national average electricity tariff by consolidating the accounts of Discos, minimizing electricity pricing slabs and subsidy to be distinctly identified on bills which will save Rs 200 billion; (vii) reduction in burden of capacity payments to IPPs through negotiation; (viii) settlement of circular debt and reform in power sector;(ix) elimination of losses and inefficiencies in Discos operations; and (x) align the structure of rates of returns with government debt auctions rates. This step will save Rs 91 billion.

Recently, Dr. Waqar Masood, highlighting the distortions in power sector subsidies, the Cabinet was informed that top 25% consumers enjoyed 36% of the total subsidy whereas the bottom 20% consumers utilized 10%.

Furthermore, the practice internationally in vogue was that domestic consumers cross subsidize the industry to make it competitive, however, in Pakistan it was the other way around. Therefore, in order to target the most deserving, linkage with Ehsaas Programme was being developed.

Dr. Waqar Masood, in his presentation on subsidies and grants informed the Cabinet that fiscal deficit as percentage of GDP had been oscillating between 5% and 9% since 2008, which was not sustainable. Gross Revenue had been sclerotic since 2008, ranging between 12% and 14% of GDP.

Provincial transfers as % of gross revenue had been on the rise since 2010. Net revenues minus interest and budget had been mostly in the negative since 2010. Revenue and expenditure were widening, which portend an explosive situation.

The volume of earmarked subsidies for FY 21 was Rs 209 billion of which Rs 135 billion was for electricity, followed by gas- Rs 10 billion, food- Rs 16 billion, fertilizer- Rs 6 billion and others-37 billion, including Naya Pakistan housing subsidy.

According to the SAPM on Revenue, for FY 21, grants of Rs 40 billion were earmarked for Pakistan Railways whereas cash transfers were of Rs 208 billion, contingent& miscellaneous were of Rs 416 billion, others Rs 217 billion, PSDP Railways- Rs 24 billion and Civil Administration Grant in aid Rs 69 billion including HEC, totaling Rs 974 billion.

According to him, circular debt was of Rs 2.2 trillion as on June 30, 2020 while future contingent liabilities forthcoming capacity payments were of Rs 1.2 billion. Subsidies outside budget for gas circular debt were of Rs 300 million. Subsidies outside budget - food and Fertilizer - stood at Rs 857 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Implicit subsidies: loans - cash development loans were of Rs 1.6 trillion with effective Rate of Return 4.2 per cent, 10 year PIB rate- 9.5 per cent- estimated subsidy Rs 85 billion.

Implicit subsidies: Guarantees to loss-making PSEs (PIA, PHPL), PSM - Rs 1.6 trillion, total guarantees- Rs 2.3 trillion, cost of guarantees- Rs 23 billion.

The Cabinet was informed that potential losses' stock was of Rs 5.2 trillion (24 per cent of domestic debt stock), of which power sector circular debt was of Rs 1.2 trillion, power (future capacity payments)- Rs 1.2 trillion, gas circular debt- Rs 0.3 trillion, food and fertilizer- Rs 0.5 trillion, guarantees PHPL- Rs 1 trillion and other potential losses- Rs 1 trillion.

According to the action plan phase-1, target electricity bill payments to Ehsaas beneficiaries only to be estimated after a survey. Pilot project in Islamabad match Iesco NON with Ehsaas data, then roll out including KE. Industrial Support Package (Rs 3/kwh- impact Rs 75 billion. It will be eliminated from July 1, 2021. Arrears will be calculated and settled by June 21.

It has been decided to direct Pepco/ CPPA-G to file a single tariff application to Nepra based on consolidated accounts. It has also been decided to enforce section 31(4) of Nepra Amendment Act, 2017. It has been recommended that potentially up to 200 billion average: (i) enables more accurate targeting;(ii) identifies subsidy size;(iii) removes cross-subsidization and ;(iv) identifies impact of surcharges.

It has been proposed that slabs be removed and subsidies/ higher than average charges to be distinctly identified on the bill. On capacity payments restructuring plan, SAPM has recommended that deals be renegotiated with IPPs and finalized as early as possible. He has proposed that capacity payments should be restructured (loans, interest and RoE public sector & CEPC) loans, interest and RoE. Discos should be privatized / handover management control of Discos to increase the recovery ratio.

The SAPM on Revenue also proposed that PHPL debt settlement plan be prepared and a plan be prepared for settlement of unpaid circular debt by identifying overdue amounts across all power producers together with inter-agency dues.

