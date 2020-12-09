Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received over 1.8 million income tax returns till December 8th, 2020, and payment of Rs22 billion tax along with the returns filed up to Tuesday night.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Tuesday that the FBR had received over 0.115 million online applications of taxpayers seeking extension for filing of returns electronically.

A total number of 73,000 manual requests have also been received for filing of returns manually. The FBR will grant extension for filing of income tax returns after the deadline of December 8th in almost all cases to facilitate the taxpayers, sources said.

Last year, the FBR received a total of 2.7 million income tax returns during the entire period of tax year 2019. Sources said that the response of the taxpayers in timely filing of income tax returns is very encouraging. So far, the FBR has received 1.8 million income tax returns filed electronically.

Over 27,000 taxpayers have filed income tax returns manually. Many filers continued with the practice of filing returns at the eleventh hour as has been the case in the past. Around 25,000 to 30,000 returns were filed electronically on an average every hour on Tuesday, officials added.

The FBR Tuesday announced that the FBR has received a record number of tax returns. Our online system is functioning smoothly, and currently a large number of taxpayers are preparing returns online, and the numbers of returns are increasing quickly.

"If the trend continues, it is expected that the total number of returns for the day may reach near 200,000," the FBR added.

Meanwhile, a fake income tax circular of the FBR was under circulation on extension in date for filing of income tax returns/Statements for Tax Year 2020 till January 31, 2021.

The FBR has clarified that the so-called income tax circular 2 of 2020 is fake, and had nothing to do with the FBR. The FBR has not extended the date till January 31st, 2020. The FBR added that the FBR would not extend the date for filing of income tax return beyond December 8, 2020.

