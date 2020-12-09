Biden picks first Black Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON: Lloyd Austin, who led US troops into Baghdad in 2003 and rose to head the US Central Command, has been chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to be the first African-American secretary of defence, US media reported Monday.

A veteran of conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the retired four-star army general, 67, beat out the favourite for the job, former under-secretary of defence Michele Flournoy, amid pressure on Biden to nominate more minorities for positions in his cabinet. Austin would require Senate confirmation to take up the post. He spent four decades in the army, graduating from the West Point Military Academy and following a career with a wide range of assignments.