Trump threatens to veto Pentagon budget

  • The bill also goes against Trump's drive to slash the US troop presence in Germany.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to veto a Pentagon budget bill, as the House prepared to vote on the spending blueprint that has strong support from both parties.

"I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO," Trump, who leaves office January 20, tweeted using the formal name of the legislation.

The $740 billion budget for 2021 was to be voted on Tuesday afternoon by the House of Representatives, and go before the Senate over the next few days. But it needs Trump's signature to become law.

In July, separate versions of the bill won more than two-thirds support in both chambers. That would be a so-called "super majority" big enough to override a Trump veto.

But some Republicans could end up changing their minds.

Trump has several complaints about the bill.

It does not call, as he wants, for the abolition of a law known as Section 230, which grants social media firms protection from liability for third-party content carried on their platforms. Trump has railed against the law repeatedly and says giants like Facebook and Google are biased against him.

Trump is also displeased with the bill because it calls for renaming US military bases that honor Confederate heros from the pro-slavery South from the US Civil War.

The bill also goes against Trump's drive to slash the US troop presence in Germany.

Trump mentioned all these issues in his tweet Tuesday.

