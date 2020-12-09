AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Boeing 787 delivery dry spell adds to 737 MAX woes

  • Jet deliveries are being closely scrutinized by investors as they generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis.
  • Boeing's closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes five days after Ireland's Ryanair booked a December order for 75 737 MAX jets.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

SEATTLE: Boeing Co lost another 63 orders in November for its newly un-grounded 737 MAX jet, and the company delivered seven aircraft to customers, down from 24 in the same month a year ago, company data showed on Tuesday.

The embattled US planemaker had no 787 Dreamliner deliveries to customers last month, warning that inspections over quality flaws and the resurgent coronavirus will continue to hamper deliveries through year-end.

Jet deliveries are being closely scrutinized by investors as they generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, United Airlines was expected to receive the first 737 MAX delivery since regulators imposed a 20-month safety ban. Brazil's Gol plans to resume commercial domestic routes from Wednesday.

Boeing's European rival Airbus delivered 64 aircraft in November, bringing the total so far this year to 477, compared to Boeing's 118.

Boeing's closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes five days after Ireland's Ryanair booked a December order for 75 737 MAX jets, throwing Boeing a commercial lifeline.

For November, Boeing received orders for two KC-46 tankers.

Boeing said it lost orders for 17 737 MAXs from unidentified customers, while Air Lease Corp and Air Canada scrubbed orders for 23 jets.

Virgin Australia reduced and restructured an order for 48 737 MAX jets by replacing it with a contract for 25 of the MAX 10 variants, which have more seats. This year, Boeing has received orders for two MAX jets from Poland's Enter Air and three from an unidentified buyer.

Canceled MAX orders, including those where buyers converted to a different model, stood at 536 jets - and 548 for all jets across Boeing's portfolio, Boeing said on Tuesday.

For 2020 through November, the number of MAX orders canceled, or removed from Boeing's official backlog when it applies stricter accounting standards, stood at 1,068 aircraft.

Boeing orders from January through November, before the accounting adjustment, went to minus 454 for all models, compared to Airbus' net total of 297 after cancellations.

Boeing delivered seven planes last month: two P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, one 747 freighter for United Parcel Service , one 767 freighter for FedEx Corp and three 777 widebodies.

The seven jets Boeing handed to customers in November compares to 24 a year earlier and 13 in October.

For the year through November, Boeing delivered 118 aircraft, a 66% drop from the 345 it delivered for the same period a year ago.

