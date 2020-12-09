Justice Isa case: SC adjourns review petitions hearing till Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the review petitions in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case till Thursday.

A six-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhter and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Sarina Isa and different bar associations of the country.

During the course of proceedings, Sarina Isa said according to the SC Rule 26A, only a bench which had heard the petitions could hear the review petitions. She said she could not understand why the SC was not following its rules. The SC registrar had made a mistake by forming a six-member bench, she added.

She asked how a six-member bench could hear a review petition against the decision of a seven-member bench. She asked how a six-member could void a seven-member majority decision. "Three judges were removed from the bench and my rights were violated," she said. However, she also said she disagreed with the decision of the judges who gave dissenting notes in the case.

She pleaded the court to include judges with dissenting notes in the bench for hearing the review petition. She asked all the judges of the bench the same question whether the six-judge bench could quash the decision of the seven-member bench.

On which Justice Umar Ata Bandial said he believed a six-member bench could not quash the decision of a seven-member bench.

Addressing Sarina Isa, Justice Bandial said six judges could decide on the composition of the bench, the manner in which she raised questions was not correct.

Sarina Isa replied that a 10-member bench should be constituted to hear her case.

On which Justice Umar Ata Bandial said her points had been noted and she was ignoring the facts as the court was not hearing the review appeal but it was hearing the petition against the formation of the bench.

Referring to main hearing of the case, Sarina Isa said she was not a party in the case but Justice Umar Ata Bandial named her 81 times in the case.

She said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had remained the part of the bench which heard Justice Qazi Faez Isa's case and asked how could the chief justice as Judicial Council chairman decide their fate?

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife Sarina Isa said the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) was a party in this case.

To which Justice Umar Ata Bandial expressed annoyance and said she was blaming the CJP. He asked her not to cross her limits.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said she was part of their family, it never happened that the CJP was accused in the hearing of the case and she should be careful while talking about the institution and its head.

He said the CJP could form a bench as it was his constitutional prerogative.

Following the remarks of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Sarina Isa apologized to the court. "I did not mean to offend any judge. I apologize if any judge has been offended," she said.

Addressing Sarina Isa, Justice Bandial said she was respected for the bench but she should be careful while talking about the SC and CJP.

Sarina Isa said Shehzad Akbar and Forough Naseem adopted an illegal method.

Justice Bandial said if she did not go to merits of the case, the bench would hear the review petitions.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said it was the job of the bar to keep the impression of the court in the public, judges themselves could not go in the public. He said independence of judiciary was not possible without accountability.

He said the bench kept a balance in its decision, on the one hand it maintained the independence of the judiciary by removing the objections raised against the judge, on the other hand it protected the accountability process.

Advocate Rashid A Rizvi, counsel for the Sindh Bar Council said there would be no harm if nine judges heard the review petitions in the case. One should not get the impression that justice had not been done, he added.

On which Justice Muneeb Akhtar said distrust in the court by a senior lawyer was regrettable. Justice Umar Ata Bandial said first objections were raised against the two judges and objections on judges were raised again today.

He said it was inappropriate to raise objections against the judges on future possibilities. The court rejected the objections but the judges themselves recused from the bench, he added.

He said the court would decide on the composition of the bench in accordance with the Constitution and law. The review petitions would be decided after consultation on the objections raised on the bench.

Later, the apex court adjourned the hearing of Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petitions case till Thursday.