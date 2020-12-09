AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Qatar to be 'guest team' in European qualifiers for World Cup

  • As hosts, Qatar qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup and so would have to rely on friendly games to get ready for the finals.
  • The Qatar games would all be played in Europe but not count in any way towards the qualification process and would be categorised as friendly matches.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

MANCHESTER: Qatar will be included as a guest team in one of the European World Cup qualifying groups as part of their preparation for hosting the 2022 tournament, a source with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

As hosts, Qatar qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup and so would have to rely on friendly games to get ready for the finals.

The plan is for the Gulf nation to be placed as a 'shadow' team in one of the five-team groups in UEFA's qualification process and play friendly games against whichever team has a free date on a given matchday.

The Qatar games would all be played in Europe but not count in any way towards the qualification process and would be categorised as friendly matches.

The move mirrors the approach taken by France for the 2016 European Championship that they hosted.

Neither UEFA nor the Qatari Football Association immediately responded to a request for comment.

European World Cup

Qatar to be 'guest team' in European qualifiers for World Cup

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters