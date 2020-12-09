Economics without people?

Pakistan is a nation of child producers; sometimes the country’s growth in human production is actually equal to or even faster than its growth in national economic output. With the bulk of humans produced in poor, unskilled, uneducated, unhealthy category, the country is stuck in the rut of archaic notions such as food security and price regulation (from milk to pharma), and low value added economic activities that keep the country’s economy from taking off. Yet demography is hardly ever a part of national economic discourse.

A rare exception to that was a webinar organized by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics earlier this week. Setting the agenda at PIDE moot, Dr Durr-e-Nayab revisited her pathbreaking 2006 research on Pakistan’s so-called demographic dividend. And the findings are rather somber.

In 2006, Nayab wrote that due to lack of planning Pakistan has wasted 15 years of the opportunity demographic dividend window has to offer. Today, Pakistan has lost nearly 30 years of that opportunity. And granted that (as per Nayab’s revised estimates) the country’s demographic window is now expected to close by the year 2050 as against the previous estimate of the year 2045, the fact is that it still a brief window – a window that countries face as rare as once in a lifetime, or twice if they are lucky over long periods of time.

On the face of it, Pakistan still has about three decades to capitalize on this window. But as PIDE’s VC Dr Nadeem ul-Haq flagged at the moot, the age of technology (automation, 3D printing, etc.) – and one might add the age of climate change – might clip that window of opportunity by two decades. Nayab intuitively agrees to that thesis, albeit one awaits detailed research on the subject.

Little wonder then that an otherwise optimistic Dr Attiya Inayat Ullah, former federal population minister and a co-panelist at PIDE’s moot this week, ended up saying that Pakistan is in a “demographic disaster”. Because if the youth bulge remains poor, unskilled, uneducated, and unhealthy, then there is no dividend, only a liability. Which is why Dr Zeba Sathar, country director of Population Council and a co-panelist at PIDE’s moot, said it’s high time to make family planning good politics, whilst regretting that “population is unfortunately an afterthought for economists”.

Might one add though that population is also an afterthought for the business community. And that’s not just because of the poverty of thought in Pakistan’s business circles, it’s also perhaps because advocating lower population growth conflicts with their interests considering that Pakistan is also a country of SMEs and shopkeepers making profits on low value add products sold to poor and lower middle income classes. Even the so-called big boys represented by the Pakistan Business Council does not include lower population growth in its top reform agenda.

There is no doubt that Pakistan’s high total fertility rate of 3.6, and high mean ideal number of children (at nearly double the population replacement ratio) reported by men and women warrants that politicians, economists, and the business community come together on this agenda.

For politicians, slowing population growth rate should be included in the yet awaited Charter of Economy, while stepping up on policy making and implementation where the poor performance of all three major parties PTI, PML-N and PPP is rather conspicuous. Economists on the other hand – be it at the central bank, academia or government planning departments – must start musing on the population conundrum; on questions such as whether population is a demand or a supply side problem or whether education is the solution when in fact as Nayab noted in her presentation that unemployment is higher among those with 16 years of education and more.

Lastly, although CSR activities by businesses does not move the needle in terms of the scale of funding and technical expertise required to bring change, their CSR activities as well as their social advertising can help increase general levels of awareness. Once these three wheels start rolling, the media can better pick up on this theme and start augmenting these messages leading to increased awareness across the board. (Read also BR Research’s On World Population Day July 14, 2020)