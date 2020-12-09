Cotton output: is the bottom in sight?

In 2020-21, Pakistan is still the fifth largest cotton producing country in the world, but the gap from the top four producers continues to widen. In fact, in the current marketing season, Pakistan’s cotton output will be only two-fifths of Brazil, down from just three seasons ago, when the two countries were tied for the fourth position.

Pakistan’s cotton problem is not that of acreage, which is only symptomatic of a crop becoming deeply unattractive for growers – as has been established in this space ad nauseum. Similarly, while other competing nations have also expanded acreage under the crop, their output has grown primarily on increasing productivity, a challenge that is conspicuous by its absence from domestic discourse.

So, what’s going on with cotton this year? The 12 percent decline in acreage from last year is being rightfully lamented in the media – itself the lowest in 40 years – but an even bigger story is the secular drop in yield. At 450 kg per hectare, Pakistan will rank 38th in yield compared to other cotton growers globally: much lower than average yield of even traditionally non-cotton growing countries such as Bangladesh or Thailand!

The much urgent question, however, is how far the quantum of domestic crop production will fall this year – before cotton’s popularity graph bottoms out with growers? If fortnightly estimates from Pakistan Cotton Ginners Associations (PCGA) are any guide, it appears that the country will struggle to even achieve the mark of 5.5 million bales (of 170kg) in the now fast closing season.

Although PCGA members have been accused of under reporting quantum of arrivals/sales ever since the imposition of general sales tax on cotton ginning, estimates produced by PCGA cannot be very wide of the mark. Moreover, it should be remembered that the gap only appears pronounced based on provisional figures, as official quarters downgrade their ‘grand hopes and dreams’ based on subsequent reviews from Crop Reporting Services.

This year, PCGA has reported arrival of only 4.65 million bales until end of November. Historically, while cotton arrivals continue all through April and May, as much as 87 percent of seasonal cotton production is received at ginneries by end of November. If that trend continues, it is hard to fathom if the country will be able to see its annual cotton production reach 5.5 million bales, let alone the lofty estimates of 6.5 – 8.5 million bales peddled by official agencies such as Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), or even USDA.

The last element in the equation – is whether official quarters will accept the low figure reported by PCGA. The currently practiced tradition involves an inter-ministerial Central Cotton Assessment Committee at federal level taking input from Provincial Crop Reporting Services, MNFS&R through PCCC, MoIP through Textile Commissioner Organization (TCO), and private sector stakeholders such as Karachi Cotton Association (KCA), and APTMA – and arriving at a consensus estimate.

‘Consensus’, being a thinly veiled euphemism for ‘face-saving’ offered to MNFS&R and provincial agriculture departments by exaggerating PCGA’s estimates by five to ten percent, which would otherwise carry the burden of the crop’s disaster all by themselves.

If Pakistan’s cotton crop continues on its current trajectory, pretty soon the back-and-fourth over ‘accurate’ figures will seize to matter. However, if the focus really is to be arresting cotton’s impending demise, then the eye needs to be on the prize – which is neither area, or output, but yield per acre.