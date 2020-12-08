AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Pakistan

Pressure tactics: Two PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Maryam Nawaz

  • Afzal Khokhar is an elected MNA from NA-136 Lahore while Saiful Malook Khokhar is an MPA from PP-165 Lahore
  • PDM holds meeting to discuss march to Islamabad and the future of the alliance
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Dec 2020

(Karachi) At least two lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted their resignations to party vice president Maryam Nawaz, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, PML-N leaders Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar submitted their resignations after the party announced it would resign from National Assembly as a move to pressurize the government.

Afzal is an elected MNA from NA-136 Lahore while Saiful Malook is an MPA from PP-165 Lahore.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari agreed that their party lawmakers would resign from the National Assembly at an 'appropriate time' if required.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement was held in Lahore which discussed various options and strategies regarding opposition alliance's anti-government movement and holding of the rally on December 13.

The opposition meeting, chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, held consultations over the resignations from assemblies, march to Islamabad and the future of the alliance.

