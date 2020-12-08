As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP decide to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’

(Karachi) As existing political tensions between the government and opposition parties intensify, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have decided to resign from the National Assembly seats, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the development is a result of repeated contacts between PML-N founder and former premier Nawaz Sharif and the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Reportedly, the PML-N supremo convinced Zardari to resign from the NA as part of an anti-government move. Both the parties have agreed to tender resignation from the NA at an ‘appropriate time’.

A meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance is being held today in which the strategy against the government and the future course of action will be decided.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the opposition was seeking a confrontation. He warned that legal action would be taken against those violating COVID-19 SOPs.

He said that the opposition was endangering the lives of people by holding public meetings amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus. He also reiterated his resolve that there would be no compromise on accountability even if the government had to go.