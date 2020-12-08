World
Japan to compile nearly $200bn third extra budget
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday announced his plan to compile a 73.6 trillion yen stimulus package to speed up the country's recovery.
08 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japan's government will compile a third extra budget for the current fiscal year worth around 20.1 trillion yen ($192 billion) as part of steps to fund a fresh economic stimulus package, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday announced his plan to compile a 73.6 trillion yen stimulus package to speed up the country's recovery from its deep coronavirus slump, which will include 40 trillion yen in direct spending.
