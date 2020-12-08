AVN 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.86%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CHCC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
DCL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
DGKC 106.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.71%)
EFERT 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.79 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.37%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUBC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
JSCL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
OGDC 101.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 94.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PSO 202.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.14%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor to recall Kona EV, Nexo hydrogen SUVs to fix brakes

  • It was not immediately clear if the recall would affect other markets. Kona is one of best-selling electric vehicles in Europe and their sales outside the home market accounted for more than three quarters of the total.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co is planning to recall a total of 50,864 Kona electric cars and Nexo fuel cell vehicles in South Korea due to faulty electronic braking systems, the transport ministry said.

Their braking systems may not function due to software defects, the ministry said, but did not mention if the defects have led to accidents.

It was not immediately clear if the recall would affect other markets. Kona is one of best-selling electric vehicles in Europe and their sales outside the home market accounted for more than three quarters of the total.

The South Korean recall would cover about 40,000 Kona electric and hybrid electric vehicles produced between May 2019 and November 2020 and 10,138 Nexo fuel cell SUVs made between January 2018 and November 2020.

Affiliate Kia Motors also plans to recall an additional 1,895 Soul electric cars due to a similar issue, the ministry said.

Hyundai is also recalling at least 74,000 of its Kona EVs globally, after more than a dozen vehicles caught fire in Korea, Canada and Europe over two years.

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor to recall Kona EV, Nexo hydrogen SUVs to fix brakes

US arms sales to Taiwan in 2020 total $5bn amid China tensions

South Korea to buy millions of vaccine doses as coronavirus cases surge

Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defence secretary

CPEC second phase: Local, foreign investors to be invited

Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters