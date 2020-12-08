Business & Finance
Gap between China's fiscal revenue, expenditure may widen further
08 Dec 2020
BEIJING: The gap between China's fiscal revenue and expenditure may widen further in the future, Lou Jiwei, former finance minister, said on Tuesday.
Lou made the above remarks at a forum in the Chinese city of Ningbo.
