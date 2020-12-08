AVN 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.86%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CHCC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
DCL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
DGKC 106.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.71%)
EFERT 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.79 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.37%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUBC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
JSCL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
OGDC 101.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 94.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PSO 202.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.14%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Australian shares inch higher as gold miners climb

  • On the upside, the gold sub-index gained as much as 2.8%, after expectations of fresh fiscal stimulus in the United States pushed prices up 1% on Monday.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday as gold miners rose on strong bullion prices, though gains were capped by losses in energy stocks triggered by an overnight slump in oil prices.

Some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a vote in the US Congress this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.15% to 6,684.7 by 1215 GMT, after gaining 0.6% on Monday.

Link Administration was the top percentage gainer on the benchmark with a rise of 14.5%, after SS&C Technologies made a A$3.02 billion ($2.24 billion) buyout offer on Monday, higher than a proposal by private equity firms Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners.

Energy stocks slipped up to 1.6%, tracking an overnight slump in oil prices amid surging COVID-19 cases and heightened tensions between the United States and China.

Whitehaven Coal and Oil Search, down 3.6% and 3.2% respectively, were among the top drags.

Meanwhile, Woodside Petroleum said its chief executive officer, Peter Coleman, planned to retire in the second half of 2021 and that the search for a replacement had begun.

On the upside, the gold sub-index gained as much as 2.8%, after expectations of fresh fiscal stimulus in the United States pushed prices up 1% on Monday.

Sector heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources added up to 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark stock index was up 0.5% at 12,717.85.

Agricultural services firm PGG Wrightson hit its highest in more than 11 years after projecting strong earnings outlook for FY21.

