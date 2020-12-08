Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong in his office Monday morning. Chairman CPEC Authority Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gouhar & Secretary Power Ali Raza Bhutta were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress of power projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and agreed to continue the cooperation in field of energy in mutual interest of both countries. The Minister highlighted the provision of power and energy to establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and said it would boost economic activity along with creation of thousands of new jobs in the country.

The minister also apprised the envoy about the initiatives taken by the government to curb the distribution & transmission losses in the power sector. He said "the focus of our government is to lower the cost of power generation by increasing Renewable Energy." He said that sustainable & affordable structure of energy tariffs would be beneficial for positive economic trajectory of the country. The Chinese Ambassador, while appreciating the government's commitment to reform the energy sector, said China was keen to work with Pakistan in field of energy including power projects under CPEC. He thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy to expedite the progress of power projects under CPEC.

