Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a Rs 9 billion subsidy against abolishment of Time-of-Use (ToU) scheme for industrial consumers of Discos and KE despite opposition by two top aides of Prime Minister on estimation mechanism, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said Power Division informed the ECC on December 3, 2020 that the Prime Minister in a meeting held on 21st October 2020, inter alia, decided that "the current system of peak and off-peak should be discontinued considering surplus power available". Consequently, Power Division submitted a Summary to Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) with the following proposal: "Approval of CCOE is solicited for issuing guidelines to NEPRA for abolishment of peak & off-peak tariff structure for the industrial consumers and incorporation in the base tariff."

Power Division further stated that the CCoE endorsed the proposal along with the following directions: (i) abolishment of peak and off-peak tariff structure may be implemented only till 30th April 2021 and a review be carried out by March 31, 2021, for its continuation or other-wise beyond April 2021 and; (ii) the expected impact on circular debt shall be evaluated in the light of data of actual consumption by the industrial sector and presented to Cabinet in the forthcoming meeting. The actual impact on circular debt shall be reported to the CCoE on a monthly basis.

Power Division apprised that Nepra, in its decision and subsequent order of December 01, 2020, approved the proposal whereby, during peak hours the off-peak rate along with applicable quarterly adjustments would be charged from November 01, 2020 till April 30, 2021 and had further decided that the difference in this regard would be picked up by the GoP as a subsidy. The federal Government notified base tariff for Discos and for K-Electric as amended from time to time. Subsequent quarterly adjustments were uniformly applied for both the peak & off-peak hours in the respective SROs issued from time to time. Moreover, the Federal government through SRO 810 of July 12, 2019 abolished subsidy of Rs 3/kwh on the off-peak hours of Discos and K-Electric.

Power Division requested the ECC for approval of the following for the industrial consumer categories of both Discos and K-Electric: (i) amendment of the respective SROs both for the Discos and K Electric to charge the off-peak rates against the peak hours;(ii) budget subsidy of approx. Rs 9.7 billion as a result of following scheme (from November 01, 2020 till April 30, 2021); (iii) resulting subsidy amount shall be reconciled every month on actual basis between Power Division and Finance Division, this shall be timely paid by the Finance Division and ; (iv) actual subsidy realized for given proposal shall be independent of all the other budgeted subsidies for the power sector.

During the ensuing discussion, the Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, who also participated in the meeting through a video link, stated that basic objective of elimination of peak and off-peak time of use was to increase consumption of the surplus power which resultantly would increase/generate revenue. Therefore, there was a need, in the first instance, to analyse the actual consumption after the elimination of time of use. Thereafter, the quantum of subsidy, as and if involved, could be determined through observation of actual consumption trend.

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar endorsed the views with remarks that the estimation of specific subsidy amount, at current stage, was not warranted. However, the ECC was in general agreement for meeting the requirement of subsidy as and if involved after observing the actual consumption trend on monthly basis.

The ECC agreed, in principle, to the requirement of subsidy according to actual consumption. In this regard, Power Division was directed to observe actual consumption trend on a monthly basis. The impact of subsidy, as and if involved according to actual consumption, would be shared with Finance Division for the needful.

