MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has sought Cabinet approval for import of 37,605kg of montanide oil from France by Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) LTD for onward supply to Livestock & Diary Development Department Punjab, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Commerce Ministry has moved the summary, already seen by the Prime Minister, as Minister in-Charge Commerce Division, weeks after government and TLP signed an agreement that the French products will be boycotted at the level of government.

Commerce Ministry says that Import Policy Order, 2020 vide Sr. No.7, Part-ll, Appendix-B allows the import of pharmaceutical (allopathic) raw materials in the form of unprocessed ingredients by pharmaceutical industries holding a valid pharmaceutical manufacturing licence. Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Government of Punjab has requested the Ministry of Commerce in a letter on October 14, 2020 that Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) and Foot and Mouth Disease Research Centre (FMDRC) are dealing with research and manufacturing of veterinary vaccines to be used for controlling various prevalent diseases in livestock and poultry. They have awarded work order for supply of 37,605kg of montanide oil for the current fiscal year 2020-21 to Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore. Ministry of Commerce has been requested to allow one-time permission for import of montanide oil by Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore.

According to the Commerce Ministry, as Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd Lahore is not an industrial user/manufacturer, so they are not eligible to import montanide oil as per provisions of IPO, 2020. They, however, have exclusive rights of being stockist and local distributor on behalf of SEPPIC France for montanide oil and hence work order has been awarded to the company. Moreover, similar permissions were granted to Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Government of Punjab to import montanide oil for manufacturing of veterinary vaccines for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18 through Prime International, and for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20 through Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore.

Para 21 of the IPO, 2020 grants the powers to Federal Government to allow import in relaxation of any prohibition or restriction imposed in IPO, 2020. Therefore, Commerce Ministry has sought Federal Cabinet's approval for one time permission for import of 37,605kg of montanide oil by Alternative Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd Lahore for supply to Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Government of Punjab subject to the condition that the product shall have shelf life as required under Sr. No. 7, Part-ll, Appendix-B of IPO, 2020.

