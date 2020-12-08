Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Dec 8) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair will discuss the country's changing political situation, economic condition, and measures to control spread of Covid-19.

The Cabinet will discuss strategy to deal with the proposed public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) headed by Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on December 13, 2020 at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

A number of Cabinet members had expressed dismay on the dealing of Multan public gathering by the Punjab government.

On December 1, 2020, Prime Minister during the Cabinet meeting expressed concern over unwarranted hooliganism demonstrated by certain political parties in Multan in utter disregard to the SOPs issued by the NCOC and the local administration.

The Cabinet was unanimous in condemning the parties and individuals behind the futile effort to divert the attention of the people away from the wrongdoings of the previous governments.

Prime Minister has already announced that the government will not stop public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan but would take action against, organizers and those who will provide chairs and sound system, etc.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, will also give a detailed briefing on the reasons of current hike in Covid -19, which is now claiming four dozen lives daily.

The Cabinet will also be briefed about the economic situation of the country especially with reference to Covid-19 effects. The Finance Division has also submitted a summary to the Cabinet on combined financial statements of the Federation and Provinces for the Year 2014-15 and 2017-18.

Article 171 of the Constitution of Pakistan lays down that the reports of the Auditor General relating to accounts of the Federation shall be submitted to the President of Pakistan and the reports of the Auditor General relating to the accounts of the Provinces shall be submitted to the Governor of respective province.

Accordingly, the AGP, after certification has already submitted Appropriation Accounts and Financial Statements for the Year 2014-15 to 2017-18 of the Federal and all Provincial Governments to the President and Governors, respectively.

In addition to the stated constitutional provision, Section 7(b) of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) (Appointment, Functions & Powers) Ordinance, 2001 stipulates that the CGA shall prepare and submit to the Auditor General for each Financial Year a Consolidated and General Financial Statement incorporating the summary of the accounts of the Federation, all provinces and district authorities.

The Auditor General, after authentication, shall forward it to the Federal Government, Provincial Governments and district authorities.

In compliance with Section 7(b) of the CGA' Ordinance 2001, the Combined Financial Statements of the Federation for the year 2014-15 to 2017-18 , prepared by the CGA, duly authenticated by the Auditor General of Pakistan, are accordingly submitted for information and perusal of the Cabinet.

The Cabinet is likely to approve appointment of Imran Ahad as Managing Director/CEO House Building Finance Corporation Limited (HBFCL).

The Cabinet will also consider, constitution of 11 member new Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) headed by Minister for National Food Security and Research.

Other proposals which will be considered by the Cabinet are as follows ;(i) writ petition No. 3201/2020 titled " Shuhada Foundation vs Federation of Pakistan-order of October 28, 2020 of IHC; (ii) declaration of quota for seats of School of Dentistry, Constituent College of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Medical University, Islamabad; (iii), new Boards of Fesco, Hesco, Iesco, Lesco, Pesco and Qesco; and (iv) appointment of Managing Director PTDC, ratification of ECC decisions of December 2 and December 3, 2020 and CCLC of November 18, 2020.

According to revised agenda cabinet will consider a proposal of Aviation Division,for relaxation of Article 4.5(IV) of National Aviation Policy-2019 in favour of M/s Serene Air and M/s Airblue. Appointment of Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Chairman of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Karachi.

