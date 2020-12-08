Construction of Federal Courts Complex in Karachi: Federal government likely to allocate land near Old Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to allocate 5.069 acres (433' x 510'), situated at K-28 Trans Lyari Quarters, University Road, Near Old Sabzi Mandi, Karachi for construction of Federal Courts Complex, well-informed sources in Ministry of Law and Justice, told Business Recorder.

The National Judicial Policy, 2009 states that scattered courts are one of the major causes of non-appearance of lawyers in these courts. Therefore, in the cities court complexes should be constructed to accommodate all courts at one premise.

One of the initiatives, of the Ministry was the construction of Judicial Complexes at provincial HQs for housing all Federal Courts at one centralized location. Judicial Complex at Islamabad and Peshawar has already been constructed and are functional. Construction of Judicial Complex at Karachi has not yet materialized due to non-availability of suitable land.

Presently, almost 40 Federal Courts/Tribunals of various disciplines arc working in Karachi and are situated at scattered places all across the city. Acquisition of land for construction of Federal Courts Complex at Karachi has already been inordinately delayed due to non-availability of a suitable piece of land.

A plot measuring 18.43 acres, situated at University Road, near Old Sabzi Mandi, Karachi occupied by the Department of Stationery and Forms (Cabinet Division) has been identified. The Cabinet Division has conveyed their NOC to the use of land measuring 5.069 acres (433' x 510') for the construction of Federal Courts Complex subject to the fulfillment of codal formalities, determination of ownership of land and approval of the competent authority. Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has provided a copy of gazette notification of March 25, 1952 which confirms purportedly that the land is under possession and control of Cabinet Division and property of Federal Government.

The Prime Minister was requested to allow utilization of land measuring 5.4 acres (465' x 510'), situated at University Road near old Sabzi Mandi, Karachi for construction of Federal Courts Complex. On August 8, 2016, a summary was submitted through Ministry of Housing and Works and Cabinet Division. Thereafter, Prime Minister's office made some observations which are as follows; (i) a brief review of the map reveals that a vast area out of the Government owned property has been "encroached" which has completely slipped from the attention of all the Ministries/Division who have dealt with the case; (ii) the summary is completely silent with regard to reasons for this "encroachment" and the efforts made for retrieving the possession of the encroached area which appears to be worth billions of rupees and; (iii) The Prime Minister, while expressing his strong displeasure on issue, desired that complete details of the "encroached" land and the responsibility of public servants in the case may be placed on record before he takes a decision on this matter.

This Ministry after conveying directions of the Prime Minister's Office to Cabinet Division resubmitted the summary for allotment of land to the project. The Prime Minister's Office directed Cabinet Division and Ministry of Housing and Works to submit a report with reference to their observations/directions before a decision on the matter is taken. Accordingly, the Cabinet Division, on June 7, 2017 responded: "This is a chronic case of encroachment on Government land. The land was encroached before it was resumed from Karachi Municipal Corporation for the Department of Stationery and Forms, Karachi on March 28, 1952 by Administrator, Karachi. 58 Sindhi families had encroached and established huts on the plot. In 1963 these occupants were ordered to vacate the area after sanction of compensation amounting to Rs. 35,500. The amount of compensation was agreed in a meeting of Sindhi families with Commissioner, Karachi. Though the compensation was paid, yet the occupants could not be ejected. Again in 1970, the Ministry of Industries & Natural Resources sanctioned Rs. 35.300 as additional compensation for the removal of encroachments. The amount was paid by the local administration but the occupants could not be ejected. Subsequently, the number of families swelled to 436. It is pertinent to mention that petitions are pending in various Courts including the Sindh High Court. The cases are being vigorously pursued".

Department of Stationery and Forms, took up the matter of ejectment at every forum, however, the District Administration could not get the land vacated. The total area of the plot is 18.43 acres out of which the encroached area is 11.53 acres.

Ministry of Housing and Works, in its Office Memorandum of June 10, 2020 stated that the land is under Administrative Control of Cabinet Division and it has no concern about the above land.

Further, according to the report of Pak PWD, it has been clarified by Ministry of Housing and Works that the area measuring 5.069 acres (433' x 510') is free from encroachment though some structures of godowns and offices of the Deputy Controller Stationery and Forms are on the site proposed for construction of Federal Courts Complex, Karachi, which will have to be razed before construction.

The Ministry further stated that when the summary was initiated the decision in the Mustafa Impex case was not announced. The Supreme Court of Pakistan in the instant case announced the decision on August 18, 2016 redefined Federal Government as Federal Cabinet. Therefore, the summary is initiated afresh for the Cabinet.

In order to avoid any further delay in the implementation of the proposed project, the Ministry of Law and Justice has submitted a summary for approval of the Cabinet for allocation of land measuring 5.069 acres (433' x 510'), situated at K-28 Trans Lyari Quarters, University Road, near Old Sabzi Mandi, Karachi to Ministry of Law and Justice for Construction of Federal Courts Complex, Karachi.

