New ANF HQs building inaugurated: PM for waging fight against corruption, narcotics

Zaheer Abbasi 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it was most unfortunate for the country that the society accepted and gave respect to those people who had earned money from narcotics, and called upon the society to wage a fight against the menace of corruption and narcotics. "The institutions alone cannot fight this menace alone, and we will fight together the cancer of narcotics in the society to protect our youth," the prime minister said after inaugurating a new building of Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) Headquarters.

The prime minister said that the money made from narcotics during 1980s was not considered a bad thing, and those who had earned money from narcotics did great harm to the society, and even this money was used in the election as well.

The prime minister said "the menace of narcotics' use grew during the Afghan war, and today this menace had entered educational institutes."

As many as seven million people have become narcotics addicts in Pakistan and this silent killer had not affected only the seven million people but their families as well.

One narcotics addict could destroy the entire house, the prime minister said.

This was unfortunate that people in the society knew that a particular person had made money from narcotics but because of his wealth, he was rich, he was acceptable to the society.

He deplored that the growing menace of narcotics in the country had reached to educational institutes, and stated that it was destroying the youth as use of drug was taking them away from their studies. "There is a need that the entire society stands up against this menace," he said, and added that when a society stood up against anything it became biggest deterrent to it.

The government would extend every support to the ANF, the PM said, adding he would convene a meeting next week, on the issue, so that a countrywide campaign could be launched against the menace of narcotics.

