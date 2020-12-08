AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP's steps to deal with Covid-19 crisis: Banks deferred Rs659 billion of payment of principal on loans: IMF

Tahir Amin 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Under the State Bank of Pakistan's temporary regulatory measures, banks have deferred Rs659 billion of clients' payment of principal on loan obligations for one year so far, to maintain the banking system's soundness and sustain economic activity, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF in its report, "Policy Actions Taken by Countries" updated reviewed various steps Pakistan has taken since March to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. The government is in discussions with several of the vaccine manufacturers and has signed up for the UN's COVAX Facility, it added.

Starting in mid-November, the daily new cases have exceeded the 2,000-mark, and the positivity rate has been on an upward trend, especially in the most densely-populated areas, pointing to a second wave of infections.

As a result of the Covid-19 shock, the economic activity worsened notably, with growth preliminarily estimated at -0.4 percent in fiscal year 2020. A gradual recovery is expected in fiscal year 2021.

To mitigate the second wave, smart lockdown measures have been re-imposed, along with a general ban on public meetings and rallies, and the closure of educational institutes and venues such as cinemas, theaters, and wedding halls.

It has also approved a budget allocation of US $150 million for the launching of the vaccination drive in the second quarter of 2021.

The SBP has expanded the scope of existing refinancing facilities and introduced three new ones to: (i) support hospitals and medical centers to purchase Covid-19-related equipment (41 hospitals, Rs7.99 billion, to date); (ii) stimulate investment in new manufacturing plants and machinery, as well as modernisation and expansion of existing projects (269 new projects, Rs211 billion, to date); (iii) incentivise businesses to avoid laying off their workers during the pandemic (2,958 firms , Rs238 billion, to date).

These facilities have been extended beyond their original deadline of June 2020 to September or December 2020. The SBP introduced temporary regulatory measures to maintain banking system soundness and sustain economic activity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

SBP's steps to deal with Covid-19 crisis: Banks deferred Rs659 billion of payment of principal on loans: IMF

Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

Construction of Federal Courts Complex in Karachi: Federal government likely to allocate land near Old Sabzi Mandi

BIS sounds warning on overstretched market valuations

Appointments of 15 special assistants to PM: IHC turns down petition

IHC says Hafeez cannot head privatisation body

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.