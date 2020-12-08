AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Deadline for filing IT returns not being extended

Sohail Sarfraz 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Inland Revenue Operations, Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Monday categorically conveyed to the chief commissioners of Large Taxpayer Units (LTUs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) that the FBR would not extend last date for filing of income tax returns beyond December 8, 2020. During a video conference, the FBR member informed the chief commissioners that he had already taken approval of the concerned authorities in this regard, and the last date for filing of income tax returns would not be extended.

The FBR Member IR Operations asked the chief commissioners to grant extensions in genuine cases, and also ensure recovery from the taxpayers where required, sources quoted members communicating to heads of field formations through video conferencing.

The meeting through video conferencing also discussed issues of broadening the tax-base, recovery, tax demands, audit, and other issues.

According to the FBR's new instructions on return filing, the FBR has invited manual receipt of application seeking extension to file income tax returns for the tax year 2020, in order to facilitate the taxpayers.

According to a press release issued by the FBR, every Inland Revenue field formation would establish a Help Desk to receive manual requests for extension.

The FBR said option for filling of online request for extension would also be available and the extension would be granted generously up to the possible extent.

The FBR Monday clarified that no further general extension in date would be granted to file annual income tax returns after the last date i.e. 8th December.

However, while clarifying its earlier circular issued on 4th December and upon requests received from Pakistan Tax Bar, various Chambers of Commerce and Industry, trade bodies and sections of media to extend the last date for filing income tax returns, the FBR has facilitated the taxpayers' by issuing directions to all the IR Field Formations to establish Help Desks to receive manual requests for extension in filing tax returns.

The FBR has further clarified that one request for extension addressed to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue concerned could cover multiple taxpayers', provided it contains taxpayers' names, their CNIC/NTN and identification of jurisdiction. The FBR has clarified that option for filing of online request would remain available. All chief commissioners have been directed to grant extensions generously and submit a report on total extension requests received and granted by the chief commissioner to the FBR Headquarters by December 10, 2020.

