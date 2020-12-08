PTBA demands extension in date to file returns

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) Aftab Hussain Nagra has urged the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the time/date for filing of returns of income for the tax year 2020 till 31st January 2021 as the number of returns is half to the last fiscal year due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

He said the second wave of COVID-19 is much dangerous as compared to the first wave as per National Command & Operation Centre Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that several areas of the county are under lockdown/ smart lockdown and micro-lockdown due to the COVID situation.

