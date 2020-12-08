AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Monday's early trade: Nasdaq surges to all-time high

• Intel drops on report of Apple prepping new Mac chips • Oil companies slip, track decline in crude prices ...
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

• Intel drops on report of Apple prepping new Mac chips

• Oil companies slip, track decline in crude prices

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on Monday as investors piled into technology stocks after fresh Covid-19 restrictions brought back the focus to the economic impact of the pandemic, while the blue-chip Dow fell after a four-day winning streak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.4%, as several of its largest constituents, including Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc, the so-called stay-at-home winners, gained between 1.4% and 4.7%.

Authorities in California, the most populous state in the country, on Monday compelled much of the state to close shop and stay at home the day after it reported a record 30,000-plus new coronavirus cases.

"I think what you are seeing today is a focus on the short term with the shutdown, which is why technology is leading the way," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in Ohio.

The S&P 500 energy index fell over 1.6%, the most among the 11 major sectors as oil prices slipped. Oil companies Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp fell between 1.0% and 2.5%.

Wall Street tracked a more cautious move in global stocks earlier in the day after Washington imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on some Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

But with President-elect Joe Biden due to take office on Jan. 20, analysts expect the focus to largely remain on his approach to relations with China, and less on measures adopted in the last few days of the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, investors are closely tracking developments on the passage of a long-awaited coronavirus relief bill, after months of deadlocked negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

A new $908 billion package remained hung up on Monday due to differences over aid to state and local governments and business liability protections.

Promising vaccine updates from major drugmakers have raised investor hopes for an economic recovery next year and eased worries over a surge in US infections, powering Wall Street's main indexes to record highs recently.

At 12:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 134.44 points, or 0.44%, at 30,083.82, the S&P 500 was down 5.86 points, or 0.16%, at 3,693.26.

Intel Corp fell 4.4% and was the top decliner on the S&P 500 after Bloomberg News reported Apple Inc was planning a series of new Mac processors for introduction as early as 2021 that are aimed at outperforming Intel's fastest processors.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 363 new highs and 12 new lows.

