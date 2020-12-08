KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 233,106 tonnes of cargo comprising 154,638 tonnes of import cargo and 78,468 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 154,638 tonnes comprised of 59,145 tonnes of containerised cargo; 000 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2,785 tonnes of DAP; 46,227 tonnes of wheat; 5,538 tonnes of sugar and 40,943 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 78,468 tonnes comprised of 74,901 tonnes of containerised cargo; 28 tonnes of bulk cargo; 1,260 tonnes of cement; 779 tonnes of rice and 1,500 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There were fourteen ships namely Botany Bay, AS Sara, Nordspring, AS Sicilia, AS Roberta, Baltic Bridge, Hyundai Jakarta, Esperanza-N, MT Quetta, Winter Sun, Hakone Galaxy, Sorsi, Ince Ilgaz and AK Hamburg carrying containers, oil tankers, wheat and cement respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eleven vessels viz. AS Roberta, Hyundai Colombo, Hyundai Jakarta, Esperanza-N, Hakone Galaxy, BW Zambesi, MT Asian Grace, Team Challenge, Chrysanthi-S, Zilos and IDC Diamond carrying containers, oil tankers, rice, wheat, fertilizer and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Al-Mahboobah carrying oil tanker expected to sail on Monday.

There are four vessels viz. CMA CGM Titus, OEL Kedarnath, RDO Endeavour and Mega Benefit carrying containers and soyabean respectively due to arrive on Monday while five vessels viz. YM Eternity, KMTC Nhava Sheve, Papollion, Jin Yun and Jia He carrying containers, oil tanker, clinker and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 126,630 tonnes comprising 72,976 tonnes of import cargo and 53,654 tonnes of export cargo including 3,576 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 72,976 tonnes includes 39,777 tonnes of coal; 5,976 tonnes of wheat; 6,600 tonnes of palm oil; 1,756 tonnes of LPG and 18,867 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,654 tonnes includes 4,577 tonnes of rice and 49,077 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,576 containers comprising of 993 containers import and 2,583 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were three ships namely MOL Generosity, Athena-III and Glory Harvest carrying containers, wheat and LPG respectively sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while two ships namely MSC Cheryl and Egret Bulker carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, wheat, LPG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nineteen vessels viz. Da Liang, Han Hut, Yangtze Classic, Grede Bulker, Pacific Talent, Glvis Maple, Darya Devi, Mega Bulker, Star Sirius, Shao Shan-5, Orhan, Gas Zeus, Gas Athena, Tomson Gas, Maran Gas Delphi, Chemtrans Arctic, Gao Cheng-3, Prelude and Haide Bao carrying project cargo, steel product, coal, soyabean, wheat, rice, canola, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships viz. MSC Paris, Maersk Brooklyn, Grede Bulker, Darya Devi, Maran Gas Delphi and Tomson Gas carrying containers, coal, soyabean, LNG and LPG respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Monday.

There are two ships namely Maersk Sebarok and Symi carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday.

