Business & Finance

KATI welcomes abolishment of power peak hour tariffs

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Patron in Chief S M Muneer said abolishment of decades...
Recorder Report Updated 08 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Patron in Chief S M Muneer said abolishment of decades long peak and off peak regime of electricity tariff for industry would prove a great relief and will be helpful to reduce the cost of production and ultimately it would enhance country's exports.

Welcoming government's decision to abolish 'peak hour' electricity tariffs for industry, while urged to extend the implementation at least until hardships due to Covid-19 would become normal, he noted that this decision mirrors the PM Khan's vision about industrial prosperity in the country.

KATI president Saleem-uz-Zaman said after relief in additional use of electricity tariff PM Khan's government has taken another great step to bring industrial production in county on the track.

However, he also suggested that implementation of equal tariffs for industry should be prolong, at least till the situations caused by coronavirus pandemic would back to normal. He further said that as the energy prices were the biggest hurdles in the way of industrialization and growth of exports, it is need of time to make a long lasting strategy to provide relief in this regard.

