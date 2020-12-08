Davos 2021 summit shifts to Singapore

GENEVA: The World Economic Forum said Monday the coronavirus pandemic had forced it to move next year's summit from Switzerland to Singapore, where it will be held in person from May 13-16. The annual gathering of the world's political, economic and business elite traditionally takes place in January against the idyllic snowy backdrop of the Alpine village of Davos.

But it had already been postponed until May due to the virus, with organisers saying the focus would be on remodelling the world economy in the wake of the crisis.