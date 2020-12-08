World
UK PM Johnson to go to Brussels to discuss Brexit in coming days
08 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to Brussels in coming days in an attempt to bridge significant differences in Brexit talks over level playing field, governance and fisheries.
"We agreed that the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there due to the remaining significant differences on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries," Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
"We asked our Chief Negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days."
