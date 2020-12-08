EU, UK leaders say conditions to seal Brexit trade deal ‘not there’

BRUSSELS: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement on Monday that sealing a new trade deal was impossible now "due to remaining differences on critical issues".
"We asked our chief negotiators to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in person in the coming days," they said.
