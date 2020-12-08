Ireland says Wednesday a hard deadline for Brexit talks

DUBLIN: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that Wednesday is a hard deadline for reaching agreement on post-Brexit trade talks and that "political intervention from the very top" was needed to break the impasse.

"I do," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE when asked if he thought it was a hard deadline. "Beyond Wednesday we're into a European Council meeting and I think if there is no deal by Thursday, then leaders within the EU will certainly start to think about contingency planning for a no trade deal Brexit."

Coveney said that an announcement by the British government earlier on Monday that it could remove clauses in legislation that would breach its Brexit divorce deal was helpful, but at the same time new problems were landing on the table rather than solutions regarding the key issue of fish in the negotiations.