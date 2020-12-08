AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Safety-minded investors drive yields lower

  • The benchmark 10-year yield was down 4.3 basis points at 0.9261% in afternoon trading, flattening a key part of the yield curve.
  • "This market is seeing volatility as people wrestle with this concept of having a vaccine and too-early reopenings" at the same time,
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

US Treasury yields fell on Monday as rising coronavirus caseloads and new public health restrictions drove investors to buy the safe securities.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 4.3 basis points at 0.9261% in afternoon trading, flattening a key part of the yield curve.

On Friday the yield on the note reached 0.986%, its highest level since March and close to the 1% threshold, on optimism that a poor jobs report would drive Washington to pass a new round of economic stimulus.

Monday's reversal showed the questions investors still face during a period when vaccines seem ready to end the pandemic but on an uncertain timeline while health statistics deteriorate, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede.

"This market is seeing volatility as people wrestle with this concept of having a vaccine and too-early reopenings" at the same time, he said.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on Monday, the blue-chip Dow and the broad S&P 500 were both lower in afternoon trading.

Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the higher demand for Treasuries on Monday seemed to reflect a buying opportunity for some investors and called the trading pattern "a corrective move."

President-elect Joe Biden said he will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as one of the top officials on his team to fight the pandemic. The US daily death toll has exceeded 2,000 in recent days as officials prepare for a mammoth vaccination effort.

Authorities in California on Monday compelled much of the most populous state to close shop and stay at home the day after it reported a record 30,000-plus new coronavirus cases.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 78 basis points, about 4 basis points lower than Friday's close. At one point on Friday it reached 82.5 basis points, its highest since February 2018.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down almost a basis point at 0.1448% in afternoon trading.

US Treasury yields

Safety-minded investors drive yields lower

Different steps taken under Green Initiatives: President

PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters