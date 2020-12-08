PSDP: it’s about infrastructure

Amid rising Covid curve, how is the development spending being affected? On paper, about Rs300 billion out of the Rs650 billion budget for the FY21 Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) had been authorized as of November 27, 2020, latest data from the Planning Commission show. This equates to a strong level of potential funds utilization of 46 percent, against a ceiling of 40 percent by December end.

Calculations from recent data show that the bulk of the funds authorizations took place before October 5. In the nearly two months since, in most of October and almost all of November, the planning folks had authorized a total of around Rs30 billion. This doesn't necessarily reflect a slowdown in spending, as the P-block has already run out its maximum authorization limit for the first two quarters.

When it comes to actual spending, historically there has been a deviation between the PSDP funds authorized (as reported by Planning Commission) and the PSDP funds actually released or spent (as reported by the Finance Ministry). For the first quarter ended September 30, 2020, the actual releases were already lower by approximately a third of what had been authorized for release until that point.

The high PSDP utilization rate, however, reflects two things, at the least. First, the original PSDP budget is much lower in real terms when compared with previous years. This shrinking base makes budgetary spending look good when it is on target. And secondly, given the experience of first Covid wave in the Apr-Jun quarter, a major portion of funds was authorized before second wave arrived in the winters.

Since the FinMin-reported data on actual PSDP spending for Oct-Dec period is a couple of months away, one needs to look for cues in the infrastructure-oriented industries to decipher the level of spending. It is estimated that much more than half of the federal PSDP budgets usually go for infrastructure development projects, with less prominence for social sector and governance-related projects.

(For context, about 42 percent of the FY21 PSDP budget is allocated for purely physical infrastructure development. This includes majorly the NHA (for motorways, highways, roads, etc.), followed by Wapda (water reservoirs), NTDC and PEPCO (power sector) and Railways. Besides, 17 percent of the PSDP budget rests with the Finance and Cabinet divisions, and about 8 percent is allocated to Special Areas (AJK & GB) – some, if not all, of these allocations go towards infrastructure development).

In the infrastructure development department, things look encouraging, as seen from the PBS’ LSM dataset. For instance, cement production had increased by almost 23 percent year-on-year in the Jul-Sep period. Output of steel products like billets/ingots jumped by 26 percent over same period last year. There is also double-digit growth in manufacturing of diesel and petrol, as there is an increase in the out-turn of electric transformers and electric meters. Manufacture of paint and varnish(s) has also grown significantly.

But the recovery won’t be complete until negative growth is reversed across the board, especially for transportation products like heavy-duty trucks and light-commercial vehicles, machineries like industrial-grade equipment and engines, and chemical products like soda ash, glass plates and sheets. There is a need to spend a lot more on development, and rev up industrial output, but apparently there is neither fiscal space nor conducive conditions on hand amid a raging pandemic.