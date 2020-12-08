Making sense of industrial power tariff relief

The industrial electricity relief package aimed at incremental consumption and abolishing peak rate tariff has got the Nepra nod, having earlier been ratified by the cabinet. The incremental consumption has been worked at around 15 percent, going by the subsidy amount of Rs14 billion envisaged by the government under the Covid Economic Stimulus Package.

The plan runs in two phases – with a bigger relief on incremental consumption sought immediately with effect from November 2020 to June 2021 at 50 percent of non-peak tariffs. This works out at Rs8 per unit for the remaining months of FY21. From July 2021 onwards till October 2023, the incremental consumption will be charged at Rs12.96 per unit (25 percent lower than the current base industrial tariff).

What comes as a surprise is the fact that the government has opted for fixed rate for incremental consumption for two additional years beyond June 2021. One wonders if the plan is to move along with the expected changes in base tariffs. Surely, the government cannot be thinking of freezing the industrial tariffs at current rates for the next three years. Or at least one hopes, freezing tariffs once again is not in the plans, because that will really outdo whatever little progress has been made.

What can be safely said by looking at the details of the regulator’s order is that the tariff relief of incremental consumption will stay flat at Rs12.96/unit from July 2021 to October 2023. The government would be best advised to keep the relief on incremental consumption at a percentage discount rather than fixed rate. In case of Rs12.96/unit, the amount of subsidy needed to be set aside could once again become a problem, unless it is duly budgeted for in the documents from FY22 onwards.

Also, bear in mind that the relief in terms of abolishment of peak hour tariffs only extends till April 2021, after which the government plans to look back and if needed, reconsider the idea. Peak hours consumption is only 12 percent of the initial industrial consumption – and would not cost more than Rs5-6 billion in subsidy at current rates. Here is hoping there is no need to roll back the peak hours’ abolishment come April 2021 – as it is not necessarily a huge toll in terms of subsidy

The relief on incremental consumption is not extended to the B4 industrial category which has 14 percent share in total industrial power consumption. The support also extends in terms of quarterly adjustment which could not be levied on incremental sales, and the incremental volume will only be subject to positive monthly fuel charged adjustment. This is a good start, and one hopes it yields the desired result of more power demand from the grid. That said, the revenue measure should not be confused for “reforms”.