AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan passes away in Karachi

  • He was shifted to Karachi’s Indus Hospital after his health condition deteriorated.
BR Web Desk 07 Dec 2020

Shaykh Al Tafseer, Wal Hadeeth and Principal of Jamia Ahsan Al Uloom Karachi, Mufti Zarwali Khan passed away on Monday at the age of 67.

As per details, he was shifted to Karachi’s Indus Hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

Mufti Zar Wali Khan was born in 1953 in Jehangira town in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. He was an Islamic scholar, writer and Khatib.

He is the founder and principal of Jamia Ahsan Ul Uloom. Zarwali Khan also founded Jamia Arabia Ahsan Ul Uloom, Karachi in 1978.

Pakistan Mufti Zarwali Khan Zarwali Khan Jamia Ahsan Ul Uloom Jamia Arabia Ahsan Ul Uloom

Religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan passes away in Karachi

Different steps taken under Green Initiatives: President

PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters