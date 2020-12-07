Religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan passes away in Karachi

Shaykh Al Tafseer, Wal Hadeeth and Principal of Jamia Ahsan Al Uloom Karachi, Mufti Zarwali Khan passed away on Monday at the age of 67.

As per details, he was shifted to Karachi’s Indus Hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

Mufti Zar Wali Khan was born in 1953 in Jehangira town in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. He was an Islamic scholar, writer and Khatib.

He is the founder and principal of Jamia Ahsan Ul Uloom. Zarwali Khan also founded Jamia Arabia Ahsan Ul Uloom, Karachi in 1978.