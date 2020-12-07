AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Business & Finance

Hyderabad Site area: HCSTSI voices concern over dilapidated condition

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Saleemuddin Qureshi while expressing serious concerns over the dilapidated condition of Hyderabad Site said that despite of being a major Industrial zone of province it has been neglected by the Site authorities.

He said that concerned officers and engineers of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (Site) Limited are responsible for dilapidation of Hyderabad Site as they don't pay attention on construction and repairs of roads, streets and drains in Site area. He informed that due to faulty sewerage system roads are being damaged and incidents of loaded trucks and big trailers accidents have become a routine.

While talking about big drain towards Tando Mohammed Khan road, he said, PWD has raised the road while Tando Mohammed Khan road towards Site FBR is lowered where holes and sewerage water are creating problems for the traffic flow. He said that almost half year of 2020-21 have been passed but no any development work have been carried out by the Sindh government, it seemed that up to June all funds of the budget of current financial year would be utilised only on papers, he said.

He demanded Chief Minister Sindh, Sindh Minister for Business & Industries and MD Site to pay attention on the dilapidated condition of Hyderabad Site area and get the construction, repairs works of roads and sewerage lines completed and street lights be installed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

