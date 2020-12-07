AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Pakistan

Senate, general elections to be held on time: governor

APP 07 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the dream of the opposition to overthrow the government before the senate elections would never be fulfilled.

Talking to the media in Model Town on Sunday after attending the death anniversary of Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi, he said that the senate and general elections would be held on time. He mentioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not believe in political revenge and no one was being targeted for political revenge.

The governor said that it would be better if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) reconsidered its decision of holding rallies so that the country could be saved from corona situation like that of America. It was the responsibility of government agencies to ensure the rule of law, he said. If the opposition tried to take the law into their own hands, strict action would be taken, he warned. The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear policy that there could be no compromise on transparent accountability and elimination of corruption.

