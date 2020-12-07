CM approves special development package for Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a special development package for Lahore worth billions of rupees. He was presiding over a meeting of the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority. It has been decided to start mega projects for providing relief to the Lahorites. Usman Buzdar said that a state-of-the-art 1000 beds hospital would be established on the land of LDA at Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Information Technology Park at a cost of Rs 7 billion.

This hospital will have a capacity of 400 beds in the general ward, 400 beds in cardiology and 200 beds in blood diseases wards. The Chief Minister has approved the summary of the health department for setting up of the hospital.

He said that 2 KM long overhead bridge started from Nolakha Police Station would be constructed from the railway station toSheranwala Gate at a cost of Rs. 4.5 billion. The project will not only provide relief to the residents of wall city but also improve the flow of traffic. He further stated that a project of setting up of overhead bridge at Shahkam Chowk would also be started which will cost Rs1.5 billion. He said that the construction of an overhead bridge would solve traffic problems at Shahkam Chowk.

He said that10 underground water tanks would be constructed in Lahore to store rainwater at sum of Rs. 1 billion. This project will ensure the timely drainage of rainwater. Neither I will have to go on the roads during rain for the inspection nor will people have to face the difficulties, Usman Buzdar added.

He said that in the first phase 4 thousand apartments will be constructed in LDA city for the low-income segment and the cost of the project is estimated at Rs. 40 billion. It is planned to build more than 35,000 apartments on 8,000 kanals of land.

He directed to send a summer in this regard to the CM's Office within 7 days and said that PC-1 of this project should be prepared and approved by December 31.A modern bus terminal will be constructed at Thokar Niaz Baig and directed the transport department for the design of the bus terminal by December 10. Green electric buses will be plied in major cities of the province including Lahore.

An underpass will be constructed on Band Road Chowk heading towards Samanabad which will smooth the flow of traffic. He further maintained that an underpass will also be constructed on Ferozepur Road near Gulab Devi Hospital. Underpass and flyover bridge will be constructed at Karim Block Market Chowk.

The project will cost more than Rs 2 billion. He said that we are delivering the mega projects which are the right of Lahorites as these schemes are the need of the city and necessary for the convenience of the citizens.

