CTD officer dies of Covid-19 in Karachi

KARACHI: A Counter-Terrorism Department police officer died of coronavirus in Karachi on Sunday. According to the channel, Syed Masoom Shah was admitted to a hospital after his coronavirus came back positive a few days ago. However, he breathed his last on Sunday. Masoom Shah was the PS to CTD SSP Operations.

After Masoom Shah's death, the number of Sindh police officers who died of coronavirus has risen to 21.