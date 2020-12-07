AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Customs seizes smuggled vehicles worth Rs120 million

07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision and directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to curb the menace of smuggling, Pakistan Customs in coordination with Frontier Corps and Balochistan Police raided a showroom situated on Quetta- Chamman Highway and seized 24 luxury vehicles.

Huge resistance was faced during the operation but strong coordination among agencies under the umbrella of Task Force helped in successful handling of mob gathered to show resistance and lodging FIR against showroom owners. During the operation, luxury vehicles like Land Cruisers like V8, Premio Car, Honda Cross Road, Toyota Double Cabins, Axio Car and Suzuki cars were recovered. The approximate value of seized goods is approximately Rs. 120 million.

Pakistan Customs as lead agency in counter-smuggling is committed to achieve the vision of Prime Minister and is taking such landmark steps to seize smuggled goods and protect the market and the interest of traders involved in legal trade. Such actions will not only protect the market from hazardous and smuggled goods but will also promote foreign direct investment by boosting confidence and trust of investors.-PR

