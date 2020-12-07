Pakistan
Ex-Pindi corps commander dies of coronavirus
07 Dec 2020
RAWALPINDI: Former Corps Commander Rawalpindi and ex-chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Lt-Gen Muhammad Mohsin Kamal died of coronavirus on Sunday.
