Pak Navy ship TABUK visits Turkey

APP Updated 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Recently commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK, visited Port Aksaz, Turkey on her return passage to Pakistan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing naval collaboration and interoperability with Turkish Navy. During stay at Port, Pakistan Navy Ship was extended warm welcome by Turkish Naval Authorities, said a press release. Commanding Officer of PNS TABUK called on Aksaz Naval Base Commander Rear Admiral I. Kurtulus Sevinc and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Commanding Officer conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Turkey in general and the Turkish Navy in particular. The host Military dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's contributions in ensuring regional maritime security.

The Commanding Officer also highlighted the deteriorating situation and human rights violations being committed by Indian Armed Forces against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He also extended his gratitude for the whole hearted support provided by the Turkish Navy for TABUK's port call.

Later, on departing the Port, PNS TABUK participated in Coordinated Patrol with Turkish Navy ships. The recent visit of PNS TABUK is reaffirmation of PN-TN collaboration and to further foster brotherly relations between both the countries.

