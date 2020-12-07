Covid-19 will be more aggressive in January: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was putting lives of the people at risk for personal gains as coronavirus becoming more lethal by each passing day across the world.

Talking to journalists before the oath taking ceremony of new body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women wing here, he said that opposition should review their decisions of holding public gatherings and rallies keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus patients. The foreign minister said that coronavirus would be more aggressive in the month of January. He said that there was health emergency in the country and political leadership should think about the public lives first instead of their personal gains.

Qureshi said that alliance of these parties could hardly last longer as they had ideological differences. He said that the second wave of coronavirus was more dangerous as compared to the first adding that it would affect everyone if SOPs were not followed. He emphasized importance of delaying all unnecessary activities. The foreign minister said that when he recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umra, he observed limited number of people there.

To a question, Qureshi said that PDM public meeting in Multan was a failed show. He said that he was in favour of political activities but the protection of public lives should be the top priority. The foreign minister said that sons of former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani alleged his participation in arrest of people before PDM power show in Multan which was baseless.

He said that leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was in confusion as there was complete difference between Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif's statements. He suggested that PML (N) should decide what actually they want.

FM Qureshi said that Indian government was being criticized internally on Kashmir issue, adding that India was on defensive stage on the issue which was victory of Pakistan's stance. He said that Pakistan was in favour of peace in the region and its role was being acknowledged internationally for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan gave counsel access to Kulbhushan Jadhav twice and ready to offer this at third time but India was ignoring its own citizen. The foreign minister said that Pakistan had unveiled the real face of India at international level by presenting dossier on India's involvement in terrorism.

Responding to another question, Qureshi said that border fencing was being completed at Pak-Afghan border which, he added, would not only control illegally border crossing but also reduce terrorism.

He said that Pakistan had decided of border fencing at Pak-Iran border also. He said that target of border fencing would be complete before the end of current year.

The foreign minister maintained that policy of newly elected president of United States Joe Biden looked different from the former president Donald Trump. "As per my understanding, new administration of US will prefer diplomatic negotiation which will be good initiative," Qureshi added.