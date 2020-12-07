AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shibli terms political gatherings Covid-19 spreader

APP Updated 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz calling the political gatherings as Covid-19 spreader Sunday said such activities were tantamount to flouting the law and standard operating procedures, issued by the government to prevent the spread of second wave of coronavirus.

"Current statistics regarding coronavirus are worrisome. Political gatherings are becoming a major cause of corona-spread. Corona cases and death rate have grown exponentially in Multan and Peshawar after the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public meetings held in those cities. Holding of such gatherings is equivalent to ridiculing the law and standard operating procedures," he tweeted.

Adding further to his tweet, he said opposition leaders had quarantined themselves in the comfort of their homes, whereas public and workers were being used as fuel to protect personal and political interests.

How long the opposition would continue to play with the lives of people, the minister questioned and added that the wise citizens, who had lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus, would never forgive them (PDM leaders).

Shibli terms political gatherings Covid-19 spreader

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target

Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra

'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla

Why Secretary AD transferred?

Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.