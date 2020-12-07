Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (November 30 to December 4, 2020).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 27.11.2020 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 30.11.2020 04.11.2020 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 159.3 159.5 160.2 159.4 01/12/2020 160.4 03/12/2020 + 0.850000 0.53 U.K 213.000 212.670 215.390 212.670 30/11/2020 215.390 04/12/2020 + 2.390000 1.12 Japan 1.532200 1.534400 1.542300 1.526400 01/12/2020 1.542300 04/12/2020 + 0.010100 0.66 Euro 189.980 190.860 194.540 190.620 01/12/2020 194.540 04/12/2020 + 4.560000 2.40 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 27.11.2020 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 30.11.2020 04.11.2020 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 159.8 160.0 160.7 159.9 01/12/2020 160.9 03/12/2020 + 0.850000 0.53 U.K 213.670 213.340 216.070 213.340 30/11/2020 216.070 04/12/2020 + 2.400000 1.12 Japan 1.537000 1.539200 1.547100 1.531100 01/12/2020 1.547100 04/12/2020 + 0.010100 0.66 Euro 190.580 191.460 195.140 191.210 01/12/2020 195.140 04/12/2020 + 4.560000 2.39 ========================================================================================================

