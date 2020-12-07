AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Your rupee last week

07 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (November 30 to December 4, 2020).

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          27.11.2020                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    30.11.2020    04.11.2020                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       159.3     159.5     160.2     159.4   01/12/2020     160.4   03/12/2020   +   0.850000    0.53
U.K     213.000   212.670   215.390   212.670   30/11/2020   215.390   04/12/2020   +   2.390000    1.12
Japan  1.532200  1.534400  1.542300  1.526400   01/12/2020  1.542300   04/12/2020   +   0.010100    0.66
Euro    189.980   190.860   194.540   190.620   01/12/2020   194.540   04/12/2020   +   4.560000    2.40
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          27.11.2020                           LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    30.11.2020     04.11.2020                                FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       159.8     160.0     160.7     159.9   01/12/2020     160.9   03/12/2020   +   0.850000    0.53
U.K     213.670   213.340   216.070   213.340   30/11/2020   216.070   04/12/2020   +   2.400000    1.12
Japan  1.537000  1.539200  1.547100  1.531100   01/12/2020  1.547100   04/12/2020   +   0.010100    0.66
Euro    190.580   191.460   195.140   191.210   01/12/2020   195.140   04/12/2020   +   4.560000    2.39
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

