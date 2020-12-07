E-banking: the comeback

Analysis in this space had previously shown that electronic banking (e-banking) numbers for the so-called Covid quarter (Apr-Jun 2020) did not materialize the lofty expectations associated with digital payments amidst lockdowns. (For more on that, read: “E-banking during pandemic,” published October 16, 2020). Now the SBP’s latest release of e-banking stats for the Jul-Sep quarter shows some interesting growth trends among the four leading alternate delivery channels (ADCs) in banking sector payments.

Under the ATMs, the heavyweight e-banking channel, for 1QFY21 there is growth in both number and value of transactions on a quarterly basis (volume: 17%, value: 17%) as well as a yearly basis (volume: 4%, value: 14%). The ATM transactions in the Jul-Sep quarter had reached 135 million in volume and Rs1.78 trillion in value. This shows a strong recovery from the dip that was witnessed in the Apr-Jun quarter alongside lockdowns and economic slump.

The second-most valuable ADC is the Internet Banking channel, which had previously continued to grow with or without lockdowns. In the quarter under review, the volume of IB transactions had reached 19 million, a quarterly growth of 11 percent and a yearly growth of 55 percent. The value of transactions had shown 21 percent quarterly growth and 89 percent yearly growth to reach Rs1.08 trillion. The nearly doubling of the value of IB quarterly transactions after just a year, on a high base, is remarkable. IB users grew 26 percent since Sep-19 to reach 4.3 million in Sep-20. This is something.

Then comes Mobile Banking, which has been the star among ADCs in recent years. The volume of MB transactions had surged to 36 million and value stood at Rs909 billion for the quarter. This reflects marvelous growth on a quarterly basis (volume: 27%, value: 46%) as well as a yearly basis (volume: 139%, value: 211%). In other words, mobile banking transactions have more than doubled in volume and more than tripled in value compared to same period last year. MB users had grown by a massive 46 percent year-on-year since Sep-19 to reach almost 9 million as of Sep-20.

The POS machine-based payments also witnessed some healthy pickup in the post-lockdown quarter. However, at 17 million transactions, POS number of payments remained 11 percent below same period last year. a rather mixed trend. The POS transaction value of Rs92 billion in the quarter is about 50 percent more than the corona quarter, but it is almost the same level as Jul-Sep year, indicating a decline in real terms. At ~53,000 machines in Sep-20, this is 4,000 less POS machines since Sep-19.

Here are the main takeaways. There is strong recovery in the post-lockdown quarter in these four ADCs across both volume and value when compared with the lockdown quarter. Activity levels have come back so strong that during-Covid growth is now higher than a pre-Covid era. Yearly growth in virtual ADCs (IB and MB) is especially strong, more so than cash-based ADC of ATMs. Besides, value growth in IB and MB is outstripping volume growth in those two channels – indicating growing average transaction size. The problem of declining and abysmally low number of SOP machines is something that still needs a fix.

While mobile and Internet banking are growing handsomely, they have just scratched the surface. These two ADCs will have future growth constrained by the total number of banked customers, which is very low in Pakistan compared to the region. Besides, the transaction mix is geared more towards inter-bank and intra-bank funds transfers than towards digital payments flow with the real economy. This calls for the development of a digital ecosystem, for which all stakeholders need to collaborate.