AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid patients dead in Pakistan

  • Hospital spokesman Farhad Khan told AFP a disruption in oxygen supplies affected some 200 people, "including 96 Covid-19 patients".
AFP 06 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: At least six Covid-19 patients died after "criminal negligence" resulted in a delayed supply of oxygen to a hospital in northwest Pakistan, officials said Sunday, as the country battles a second wave of the epidemic.

More than 200 patients -- including nearly 100 with coronavirus -- were left for hours with limited supplies of oxygen at a government-run hospital in Peshawar.

"The sad incident happened due to lack of central oxygen supply in the hospital," provincial health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra told a press conference, confirming the deaths.

"We will hold an inquiry and get to the bottom of the incident," he added, promising action against those responsible "for this criminal negligence".

Hospital spokesman Farhad Khan told AFP a disruption in oxygen supplies affected some 200 people, "including 96 Covid-19 patients".

He blamed a private supplier, saying the Rawalpindi-based company had "failed to meet the growing demand".

Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus -- including over 8,000 deaths -- since the virus arrived in late February.

Intensive care units in hospitals across the country are now almost full, with provincial governments struggling to deal with the soaring caseload.

COVID19 coronavirusa Taimur Saleem

Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid patients dead in Pakistan

Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to get Covid-19 vaccine 'in weeks': reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

UNGA adopts Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue

PDM's alliance is 'unnatural', only strives to save its corruption: Qureshi

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Tragic incident: Six patients die due to scarcity of oxygen at Khyber Teaching Hospital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters